Meridian Massive SCHEELS Entertainment Center Continues [Photos]

It is something you must see to believe, a store so big that it has an inside Ferris wheel, a massive aquarium, and lots of shopping and eating opportunities. The store or entertainment center is called SCHEELS, and the construction continues on the Ten Mile complex in Meridian.

Longtime business experts have predicted that the 10-mile road will become the new Eagle Road in the Treasure Valley. Eagle Road is the most traveled road in the state and is a source of entertainment and frustration due to the continued congestion.

How big will the new SCHEELS be? It will be massive. "We are thrilled to be opening our first Idaho SCHEELS in Meridian at Ten Mile Crossing. With over 240,000 square feet of retail space plus an additional attached storage space that brings the total square footage to over 316,000, this is one of our largest projects.

scheels YouTube/ SCHEELS loading...

It has been an exciting undertaking, and we can't wait to share it with the Idaho community next year." Josh Remer, Store Development Leader.

Hard workers KEVIN MILLER loading...

If you pass the Ten Mile exit going to and from work, you see the SCHEELS site continuing to be built up at a fast pace. We had an opportunity to take some exclusive photos of the current progress.

Meridian is the center of the Treasure Valley and SCHEELS will be the center of the entertainment world in Idaho.

The move to Meridian and closer to Canyon County signals that the growth will continue in the West Ada / East Canyon area. High Schools, a new Mormon temple, several grocery stores, and thousands of homes have been built in the area during the last five years. Scheels landing in Meridian reinforces Meridian's pro-business environment.

The Meridian SCHEELS will be a total of 316,000 square feet. There will be 240,000 square feet of retail space and a 76,000 square foot warehouse storage space - a first of its kind for SCHEELS. The Ferris Wheel will be 65 feet tall, with 16 cars. There will be a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with over 600 different tropical fish.

scheels3 Youtube /SCHEELS loading...

But wait there's more! The Meridian location Hardline Service Shop, where we will perform work on guns, bows, fishing rods, etc. We will also have several region-specific photo ops such as White-Water Rafting, Bigfoot, Snowmobile, Mt. Lion, a Giant Topographic Idaho, and an Idaho Postcard.

And while most of our stores have one golf simulator, Meridian SCHEELS will have 2. Of course, the store will also have all of our other great amenities, such as Ginna's Cafe, Fuzziwig's Candy Factory, rollerball (mini bowling), an arcade, etc.

Check Out the Updated SCHEELS Construction It's going up fast!

Incredibly Massive Meridian SCHEELS Revealed A look at the current state of their super store.

Check Out The 10 Most Patriotic States In America Let's look for Idaho!