Idaho’s Mind-Blowing Meridian SCHEELS Preview Photos

You've heard the hype of the new SCHEELS location opening this weekend in Meridian. Most Idahoans wonder if the store's reputation matches the hype. ￼

How can a store have everything from kids' clothes to rifles and a Ferris wheel? We had a chance to preview the new location that will open this Saturday in Meridian. SCHEELS is a company that began in Fargo, North Dakota, as a hardware store. The founder continued adding items, leading to more folks visiting the store.

The store's success led to other locations, including stores in Texas and Utah, with a total of thirty-three stores. The Meridian location at Ten Mile is 240,000 square feet. However, it's not just shops. The whole location takes over two hundred employees to run during the workday.

"The last year has been such a fun journey, seeing all of the associates come together to open our newest SCHEELS location," said Meridian SCHEELS Store Leader Tyler Halm. "After many months of construction and local community outreach, we could not be more excited to celebrate with the community and finally welcome everyone into Meridian SCHEELS this Saturday morning. SCHEELS is incredibly proud to be part of the Treasure Valley, and we look forward to making everyone's trip here a special one."

SCHEELS is an experience that combines shopping with a 16,000-gallon aquarium, 75 specialty shops, Ginna's Cafe, Fuzziwigg's Candy Factory, and many more exciting activities. The average person will spend over two hours shopping, eating, and being entertained at SCHEELS.

The fun begins at 7am Saturday morning with a preopening party in the parking lot. You won't be bored as they'll be major giveaways and prize drawings, live music, food trucks, activities, appearances by the Boise State University Spirit Squad, local mascots, and much more.

There will be a flyover by the Warhawk Planes at 9:15, and doors open at 9:30 am.

Still not convinced. We dare you to look through every photo and let us know what you think about the SCHEELS experience. You won't believe what you'll see!

A LOOK INSIDE MERIDIAN'S SCHEELS! Check out the 65-foot Ferris Wheel. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller