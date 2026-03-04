Another day and another day of missile strikes in the Middle East. The long awaited war with Iran began last week. Our military continues to destroy the Iranian military as seen on videos worldwide.

President Trump stated he worried that the Iranians were developing a nuclear weapon that could hit the continental United States, otherwise known as the Homeland. It looks the threat has been extinguished for now.

However, with that scary thought in mind, Idahoans are wondering just how venerable we are to a nuclear attack. The Gem State is home to national security bases such as Gowen Field, Mountain Home Air Force Base, and the Idaho Nuclear Laboratory.

Remember when you, your parents, or your grandparents were worried about a nuclear war? If you're a member of the World War Two Generation, A Baby Boomer, or a member of Generation X, you remember the Cold War. How many times did the older cohorts have to prepare to survive a possible nuclear missile attack from the Soviet Union?

The Cold War was a time in world history when America and Russia divided the world. Neither side fired any actual shots except during proxy wars, Vietnam for America and Afghanistan for Russia. The Cold War ended when the Soviet Union imploded, thanks to President Ronald Reagan's leadership.

Today, the world is at war, as some experts have described it as World War Three. A policy called Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD, kept the world peaceful during the sixties, seventies, and eighties. In other words, the United States and the Soviet Union did not attack each other because both sides would destroy one another.

Today, many nations such as China, North Korea, India, and Iran have access to nuclear weapons and missiles. The days of MAD being a deterrent appear to be over. Many individuals and groups have begun to teach themselves what to do in case of a nuclear attack.

Some folks have built shelters and continue to stock up on food, water, and other supplies. Although we pray for peace, we should be prepared for war in Boise, Idaho, or New York City, New York. Take a look at the following external survival tips below.

