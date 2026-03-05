Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem may be out of a job, but the issues of the border, legal and illegal immigration, and employment status continue to dominate the headlines.

This week, the Idaho Legislature continued its quest to determine what is and what isn’t proper when it comes to enforcing immigration laws.

IDAHOANS SUPPORT ICE IN IDAHO They love Idaho and America Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

President Trump fired Secretary Noem despite the success of the administration’s immigration policy. Idaho has seen ICE protests, damage to ICE facilities, and immigration law enforcement dominate the conversation.

Selected business leaders recently lobbied for a road to legalize people who are working in Idaho, but aren’t citizens.

This week, the Idaho Capital Sun reported the House Judiciary, Rules, and Administration Committee voted 9-7 to hold House Bill 764 in committee. The law would’ve penalized groups and individuals who knowingly help, aid, or foster illegal immigrants living in Idaho.

The bill was met with opposition from law enforcement, church groups, and even some from the food bank. They said enforcing immigration law would hurt their ability to serve the public.

This bill is just one of many proposed laws aimed at strengthening Idaho’s immigration enforcement. Many prominent business leaders in hospitality, agriculture, and construction say a path to citizenship is necessary. Without it, they argue, the Gem State’s economy will suffer immensely.

We'll continue to update you on any more immigration bills during this legislative session.

ICE Protest Photos ICE protesters hit the streets in Boise, Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER