Senator Markwayne Mullin is currently Google’s top trending topic. Meanwhile, in Idaho, the long reckoning between the Boise mayor and the Idaho Legislature enters another chapter. Last year, the legislature passed a law mandating that political flags couldn’t be flown in front of county or city offices.

The law outlined what could and could not be flown, aiming to prevent government buildings from displaying political flags. Lawmakers expressed concern about elected officials using government property to promote partisan views. The bill was passed by both the House and Senate and signed by Governor Little.

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Boise Mayor Opposes

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, along with her allies in the city council, criticized the law and claimed it was discriminatory. The mayor spoke to the public, saying the law had no consequences; therefore, it was not enforceable. She and her crew voted to make the Gay Pride Flag and the official city flag to comply with the law.

Law Passes

Political insiders told us to expect a new bill when the legislature resumed in 2026. Today, they passed House Bill 561 by a vote of 58-11. Cities that do not comply, such as Boise, will be fined $2,000 a day.

You can see the debate below.

The bill now moves on to the Senate where it is expected to pass and then signed by the governor. We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller