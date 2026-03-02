For the first time in over forty-seven years, the American military is at work liberating the people of Iran. The country was taken over years ago by the radical mullahs who led crowds chanting “Death to America” and Death to America ".

President Trump tried to negotiate terms with the Iranians, but discussions failed to produce a settlement.

America and Israel attacked the Iranian regime, destroying the country’s ability to inflict harm across the region.

Idaho is one of the most President Trump-supporting states in the country. The Gem State is home to Mountain Home Air Force Base and Gowen Field. Both bases are home to many units that have been deployed over the years in defense of our nation.

Governor Brad Little expressed his support for those who are keeping us safe.

Idaho Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement supporting the troops. The senator is very close to the Secretary of State and the President.

Senator Crapo gave us a history of the tyranny of the Iranian Regime.

Congressman Mike Simpson

We'll continue to update you on this major story as it develops.

