Officially, Boise State’s money-making sports season is over. Football will begin spring practice soon, but revenue from the spring football scrimmage will not be coming in. Men’s and Women’s basketball ended their final seasons in the Mountain West by losing in the conference tournament.

Everyone knows Boise State's main revenue comes from football, with some from men’s basketball. The basketball team would need a deep NCAA Tournament run to bring in significant revenue. However, Boise State may not be invited to the Fox post-season tournament or the NIT.

The team’s underperformance during the regular season didn’t help attendance, as most fans wouldn't pay to see a losing team. Boise State depends on the success of both football and basketball to fund all its programs.

Boise State’s Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey continues to battle for equal access for Group of Six schools in the ever-changing world of college football. You can see the young AD on X debating folks who want to exclude teams not in the Power Four.

And last week, Bronco Athletics had to get political. We’re not talking about going on Fox News or KIDO Talk Radio, but in the world of sports, it was very political. Boise State coaches, led by football coach Spencer Danielson, testified before the Idaho Legislature.

The Bronco leadership lobbied for the legislature to pressure Idaho's Congressional delegation to help clarify the new world of the NIL and Transfer Portal.

The group also testified against a bill designed to limit the amount of scholarships that could be award to foreign nationals. The opposition to the bill untied all of Idaho's colleges that compete at any athletic level.

Boise State's brain trust will take the time before the start of football season to once again do more with less and get more political.

