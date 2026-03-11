It’s the one time of year when everyone in the world is Irish. Well, maybe some parts of the world aren’t Irish or celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, but most Idahoans love the holiday.

Saint Patrick’s Day means lots of Irish food and for many green BEER!

The food and beverage industry loves the day when folks talk about their love of all things emerald.

Unfortunately, when folks get together to drink, they sometimes make a life-changing mistake. Some folks drink and then drive. (Odd when you consider there are so many services like Uber and Lift allowing you to avoid drinking and driving.)

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Image Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Image loading...

“With each operation, we hope to see the numbers go down, but unfortunately, they aren’t,” Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandon Rowley said. “When you drive impaired, you are putting lives at risk. There is absolutely no excuse not to have a sober ride.”

The Task Force was last activated during the Super Bowl weekend, when 38 people were arrested. Officials are asking for your help to keep everyone safe this weekend. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 or *ISP (*477). Don’t be surprised to see many law enforcement officers on the road beginning Thursday through Sunday. Law enforcement officials routinely work together combining city, county, state, and sometimes federal resources to stop the bad guys.

Please stay safe and don't drink and drive.

