The Idaho Democratic Party is gearing up for not one, but two political headliners. As we reported here, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was the first invitee to speak at the Frank and Bethine Church Gala on Saturday, March 7th, in Boise.

The governor is not running for reelection due to the ongoing Somalia fraud scam.

Not to let Governor Walz entertain the progressives alone, the Idaho Democrats are bringing in controversial Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin. The senator has told the world she’s excited to come to Idaho, the reddest of the red states.

The senator has been one of the most vocal critics of President Trump, which will not play well in Idaho. The Gem State loves the president, and his son was treated to a sold-out crowd at the Boise Grove.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

Senator Slotkin was part of the controversial video urging members of the military to follow lawful orders. The former CIA Officer has defended her actions while stating she didn’t break the law.

The senator has also openly defended her decision not to stand during the president's State of the Union.

And still the Democrats are proudly bringing her to Idaho? Will she make herself available to the public? Will the Idaho Republicans respond to her in Boise? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Every Concert Coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far) More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Forbes Ranks 3 Idaho Companies As Best Employers Congrats to these three businesses! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola