It’s almost April, and the Idaho Legislature is still in session. This year’s edition hasn’t featured discussions on eliminating the state’s grocery tax or the property taxes. In 2026, tax cuts are out, and budget cuts are in. Why are Gem State politicians cutting the budget?

The state and many others benefited from ‘Biden Bucks.’ The massive federal spending program under former President Joe Biden sent billions to states across the country. Once President Trump gave Biden the boot, he eliminated all the free money.

Washington State passed an income tax for the first time in the state’s history. Idaho has cut the budget, hoping to avoid raising taxes to deal with the state’s budgetary shortfall.

The state’s elected officials have been debating Culture War issues such as illegal immigration, political flags on city and county property, and who gets to go into certain bathrooms.

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The newest big one is House Bill 752, which regulates who can use men’s and women’s bathrooms. The bill would put a new law on the books, making it a misdemeanor and or a felony if someone enters a bathroom not corresponding to their biological birth.

The testimony and reaction have been compelling.

The bill passed the committee and now moves on to the full state senate where it is expected to pass and the governor to sign it. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

IDAHOANS SUPPORT ICE IN IDAHO They love Idaho and America Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER