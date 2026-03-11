It wasn’t that long ago that Idaho led the nation in relocations. The Boise area home market was the most overvalued in the country. National media outlets from the Today Show to the Wall Street Journal flocked to the Gem State.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna loading...

One could argue that no state benefited more from the pandemic's turmoil than Idaho. Thousands moved to live their own ‘Private Idaho.’ Today, some folks love our state, while others believe they were misled into moving to Idaho.

It’s highly recommended that people looking to make a life-changing move research their next place to live. Does their prospective new home have their values? Economic opportunities? Views on law enforcement? Let’s not forget education?

While many folks will never be happy, what state has it better than Idaho?

We’ve had the chance to take an informal poll of recent Americans who’ve relocated to Idaho. Many shared with us how happy they are in their new home. However, we did find three very specific things that most wish they had known before moving to our state.

We’ll find out if you agree with them.

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Demi Moore Loves Idaho The Many Lives of True Idahoan Demi Moore Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller