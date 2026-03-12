Will the Gem State ever see a memorable major snowfall this season? Newcomers to Idaho are relieved that the epic winters they’ve heard about didn’t happen this year. 2025-2026 has to be a record for the least amount of snowfall ever during an Idaho winter.

Economically, bodyshops, ski resorts, snow plowers, and anyone else dependent on snow weather have taken a beating. There were no major backups causing major delays to and from work. Students didn’t get a day off from school because there literally was no snow!

Despite the advances in snow-making technology, ski resorts saw their worst numbers in years. Some have already closed for the year due to dangerous conditions, lack of snow, and low interest. Tourism is a major source of revenue for the Gem State that will go unfilled this year. As they say in sports, ‘there’s always next year.’

The days will get longer, which means temperatures will begin to rise. With rising temperatures, Idaho lawns, livestock, and crops will need to be well watered. Idahoans depend on a big winter snowfall to fill the state’s water reserves. This year, without the snowfall, there will be less water than ever for a state that has grown and grown over the last several years.

Several HOAs have begun holding meetings on how lawns will be watered with limited irrigation water to pull from. Some folks will pay for their lawns to be watered by using city or well water.

Others, sadly will have no choice but to allow their lawns to go brown and burn up. Although it will be a tragedy, it should be a boon for landscapers the following year who will be planting new lawns to replace the old burned out ones.

Our road to a drought is still not a done deal. A massive spring of lots of showers would go a long way to help our much needed water reserves.

Idaho Pronunciations Do you agree with the way internet has deemed these pronunciations? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

36 of the Worst Idaho License Plate Rejections From 2025 We have to admit that we don't understand all of these, but the ones that we do really make us question why someone would want these on their car. This isn't even all of them - we were sent 28 pages with 25 to 30 submissions on each page of rejected personalized plates from 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird