All eyes will be on Idaho as Donald Trump Jr. will appear in Boise this month. Mr. Trump, along with his brother Eric, has visited the state several times for hunting trips. Although the president loves Idaho, he has yet to visit the Gem State.

Donald Trump Junior’s appearance is part of the Idaho Majority Club’s Celebration of America. The president is pushing a celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary. Idaho is working on its own celebration of America.

The appearance of one of the country’s biggest political figures will spark a reaction from Democrats. We hope there won’t be any protesting, but who knows in this political hotbed we’re all living in. Mr. Trump’s appearance will galvanize the Republicans in Idaho. It is not the Idaho Republican Party that is sponsoring the event.

Mr. Trump's visit will energize Republicans not only in Idaho, but throughout the area. It wouldn't be unusual to see folks in Boise traveling from Utah, Washington, Wyoming and other states.

Security at this event will be at the highest levels. Idaho is a law-and-order state so disruptions will not be tolerated. One can expect a high level of security clearances at this event.

Idahoans are hopeful that Mr. Trump's appearance will encourage the president to finally visit the Gem State. Former Presidents Bush, Obama, and Biden have been to Idaho.

If you're looking to attend, you can click the link here.

