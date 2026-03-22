Although Iran is thousands of miles from Idaho, the Persian nation continues to impact life in the Gem State. America, Israel is at war with the mullah-led regime. The war is almost a month old, and the economic impact is being felt across the country.

President Trump has continued to say that the rise in gas prices will be only temporary. Gas prices in Idaho have risen by almost a dollar per gallon since the fighting began in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranians are attacking energy centers, including those in Qatar.

As many of you know, Qatar is one of the largest exporters of liquefied natural gas.

It recently signed a massive military deal to have its pilots train at the world-famous Mountain Home Air Force Base. We believe the agreement will begin soon once they can spare their pilots.

Idahoans, along with their fellow Americans, are feeling the economic pinch. Gas prices impact the cost of everything from bumpers to burpees. When the cost of gasoline rises, so does everything else.

United Airlines, which flies out of Boise International Airport, has announced it will cut its flights by five percent. Five years ago, the world suffered through the COVID pandemic. To adjust to the new world of COVID, many industries encouraged workers to stay at home or work through Zoom.

Some experts believe that if this war continues, we could see the end of the five-day work week. Some schools in Idaho have switched to a four-day work week with outstanding results.

Fortune Magazine reports that if the war continues, employers will seek to get more work from workers in 4 days instead of 5.

“Remote work didn’t spread because companies planned it,” says William Self, chief workforce strategist at Mercer. “It spread because the pandemic crisis forced the experiment, the experiment worked, and workers weren’t willing to give back what they’d gained. The same logic applies here.”

Self argues that once the experiment runs, the burden of proof flips. “If employers experiment with a four-day workweek and employees show they can deliver in four days what they previously delivered in five, management has to justify the fifth day rather than the other way around.”

Would you be in favor of a permanent three-day weekend? Don’t laugh, it may just happen whether the mullahs like it or not.

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