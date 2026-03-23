It is a weapon that refuses to die or retire, and it has a strong tie to Idaho. In the age of computers and AI, Idaho’s beloved weapon, the A10 Warthog, is back in action. You may remember the military finally decided to say goodbye to the beloved flying tank, citing the need to modernize air support.

For years, Idahoans in the Boise Area have seen the Warthogs flying patrols over the Treasure Valley. I saw a few landing at Gowen Field last Friday. The Warthog is a throwback to the days of a massive infantry force that needed air support capable of withstanding ground fire.

America's Most Dangerous Weapon

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The Warthog saved many lives in Afghanistan and Iraq, but with those wars ending, it looked like the end of the road for the ‘flying tank.’ Recently, Idahoans were saddened to hear that the A-10 would be leaving Gowen Field, to be replaced by a more modern aircraft.

The world, and especially Idaho, was shocked to hear the Warthog was back in action, as reported by Stars and Stripes.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, revealed the plane was being used to take out hostile Iranian actors in the Persian Gulf. The plane has a long and distinguished history, says Stars and Stripes:

“The A-10, first built in the 1970s for use against Soviet tanks in Europe during the Cold War, is designed to provide close air support to ground troops and can loiter near hot spots while operating at 1,000 feet or less. Its firepower includes a seven-barrel Gatling gun that can deliver nearly 4,000 rounds a minute, according to the Air Force.”

What Does This Mean For Idaho?

Could we see Idahoans deployed to the region? It could happen because only a few military units still fly A-10s. We’ll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Idaho National Guard's A-10 Warthogs Are Beasts If you have ever taken off from the Boise Airport or landed on that runway, too, odds are that you have seen a long row of airplanes on the runway that simply don't look like that others. These planes look MEAN and they only have one seat--so it isn't going to be what transports you to your work meetings or exotic vacation. We're talking about the A-10 Warthogs and here in the Treasure Valley we know they can do some damage. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Check Out More Heartwarming Photos From The Idaho Army National Guard Deployment Families Say Goodbye to their Soldiers. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller