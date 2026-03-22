America, along with the rest of the world, including Idaho, lost a true American Icon. In fact, this person is so well-known for his love of God and America, it’s impossible to properly cover his life and now his death. He was born in 1940 as Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma.

Mr. Norris joined the military and learned the Korean martial art Tang Soo Do. He would return to the United States, winning martial arts tournaments while opening self-defense studios. The young Mr. Norris met Bruce Lee, who cast him as his foe in Way of the Dragon in 1972.

Their iconic fight scene in the Roman Colosseum inspired millions to study the martial arts. Iconic Actor Steve McQueen was a friend to Mr. Norris, telling him to use his talents in acting.

Mr. Norris’s long career began with the low-budget films ‘Good Guys Wear Black’ and ‘A Force of One.’ In the 1980s, Chuck Norris was as big as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. The New York Times described his unprecedented run.

“His most prolific onscreen period stretched from the late 1970s to the early 2000s, with action thrillers such as Good Guys Wear Black (1978), An Eye for an Eye (1981), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Code of Silence (1985), Invasion U.S.A. (1985), The Delta Force (1986), Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990), and three Missing in Action films in the 1980s, which portrayed him rescuing Americans held captive in Vietnam after the war ended.”

He was known for being a champion of American values during a turbulent time at home and abroad. He had many one-liners, such as this one from Invasion USA: “I’m going to hit you with so many rights, you’re going to beg for a left.”

Years later, Mr. Norris would play the lead Character in the CBS television series ‘Walker, Texas Ranger.’ The show was a hit for him, introducing him to another generation of faith-based conservatives. He continued to act, appearing in the Expendables 2.

Idahoans can appreciate the values and the characters played by Mr. Norris. The state is made up of people who support law enforcement, are faith-based, love America, and help others.

16 Funniest Chuck Norris Jokes, According to Facebook To honor this Texas immortal, through our Facebook page, I asked El Pasoans, "What were the funniest Chuck Norris jokes they knew."

The Best Chuck Norris Jokes He was born during hard times in Southwest Oklahoma, endured harder times growing up, served his country with honor, and then became the legend we know today. Gallery Credit: Kelso

13 Criminally Underrated Country Stars We talk about '80s ladies like Dolly and Reba. We'll go on forever about the '90s gals like Trisha, Faith, Shania and Martina, but what about Anne and Mary.

Anne Murray and Mary Chapin Carpenter were record setters and they're just two of the great women found on this list of underrated country stars. Six solo men, five solo women, one duo and one country group are included. Who would you add? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes