It’s never too soon in Idaho or any Western State to begin talking about Rodeos. Idaho is blessed to be a state where rodeo is a welcome part of just about every Gem State town or city. Unlike other sports, rodeo athletes are a link to our region’s great past and bright future.

The Treasure Valley has two of the biggest rodeos in the country. Nampa hosts the Snake River Stampede, and Caldwell is home to the Caldwell Night Rodeo, where the Cowboys are the stars.

Both rodeos are over 100 years old. That’s a lot of bulls, broncos, roping, Cowboys, and Cowgirls. If you don’t know, the Caldwell Night Rodeo is one of the top Rodeos in the country and a top-five outdoor Rodeo.

To serve the ever-growing sport and our region, the Caldwell Night Rodeo has announced they’re working on major improvements for the upcoming event this Summer.

“Our rodeo is built on grit and rooted in tradition. But now that we’re in our second century here in Caldwell, we’re excited to ride into the future,” said Nicole Cassity, Caldwell Night Rodeo General Manager. “Our arena may evolve, but our spirit will never change. We can’t wait to welcome back old friends, meet new fans, and cheer on the best cowboys and cowgirls this August.”

Fans can expect a state-of-the-art announcer's stand, premium skyboxes, a viewing deck, and three private premium seats.

“This rodeo was built by generations who believed in preserving our Western heritage while strengthening our community. Today, we are working hard to carry that legacy forward,” said Angelique Rood, President of the Caldwell Night Rodeo Board of Directors. “These improvements will only make this unique experience better for fans and competitors, because there is truly nothing else like a hot summer night at the Caldwell Night Rodeo. We hope you come out this August and experience the thrills with us, where the cowboys and cowgirls are the stars.”

Click here for tickets to the event from August 18-22.

