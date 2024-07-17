Why President Trump Should Visit Idaho

Oh, Idaho is the destination for folks who remember America and want to live in a place that resembles the America they grew up in. Unlike California, Idaho is a growing state. The president will have some time to take the long trip West. His legal challenges are sidelined for now, and he's free to travel the country and work for the American people.

Idaho is one of the most Trump-friendly states in the country. 'Please, Mr. President, Idaho needs you here!'

A more significant question would be, 'Why hasn't President Trump visited Idaho, either as president or as someone who is once again running for the country's highest office? '

As someone who has advocated for a Trump visit since 2016, I believe our state is long overdue for an in-state appearance.

Why hasn't the president visited the Gem State? Political insiders tell us that Idaho is a victim of its success. Other states, even Montana, have competitive campaigns for the hearts and minds of their voters.

Idaho is truly unique, a state with a super Republican majority. This is a testament to our values and beliefs, and it's no wonder that most national Republicans avoid Idaho to focus on states with competitive races between Republicans and Democrats. Idaho has been graced by presidential visits from President Obama (twice) and President Biden.

However, these visits have not yet reignited the Democratic passion in the state, except for the liberal strongholds of Boise and Sun Valley. Democrats are hopeful that a presidential visit could be the spark needed to revive a slumping political party.

While it's understandable that national Republicans may prioritize states with more competitive races, it's disappointing that the Gem State, with its Republican dominance, is not a priority. We should be the first stop for every national Republican seeking office, not an afterthought. Visiting a state like Ohio or Pennsylvania is as easy as overlooking Idaho.

