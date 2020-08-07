Summer of Nothing Claims Big Sky Football

The Summer of Nothing is turning into the Fall of nothing with the announcement that the Big Sky Conference will not play football this fall. The move impacts the University of Idaho and Idaho State University in the Gem State. The conference said that it would look to play their Fall schedule in the spring of 2021. The Big Sky said they were concerned over how to safely play their games during the COVID Period that we are all living in.

The Big Sky Commisioner explained his reasoning for this move in a press release. “This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”

The Big Sky News reports that 2/3rds of the teams in the conference voted no on playing in the Fall. Earlier in the week, the university of Connecticut, said that they would not be playing football in the Fall. Although, hopeful most college football fans expect the season to be postponed until the Spring or next fall. Pete Thamel of Yahoo News breaks down the mood in the country concerning the probability of playing this season. You can read his story here titled ' As problems mount, college football's outlook appears grim: 'You can feel the tidal wave coming'