Idaho Exclusive: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Interview (Listen)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy joined Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher on KIDO Talk Radio this morning. The speaker praised the work of Congressman Fulcher and jokingly said hello to his former constituents who moved from California to Idaho. You can hear the interview at the bottom of the screen.

Speaker McCarthy spoke to Idaho, reporting on the state of the budget negotiations, the cost of energy, and how House Republicans have held the Biden Administration accountable for the actions of the president and his son.

