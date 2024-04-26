Boise State Football's spring practices have concluded, and the team is gearing up for another thrilling Fall season. Once renowned as a college team that nurtured quarterbacks for NFL stardom, the Broncos continue to excel in developing exceptional college quarterbacks, a source of immense pride and inspiration for all football enthusiasts.

Current NFL quarterback Brett Rypien's successful career is a testament to the transformative power of Boise State Football. His time in Boise shaped him into the best quarterback the Mountain West produced as a four-year starter, holding the conference's all-time records in passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036), and 300-yard passing games (21).

Who doesn't remember Kellen Moore? How about Jared Zabransky? Bart Hendricks? How about Hank Bachmeier or Taylen Green? Whether it was a bad fit or lousy coaching, two of Boise State's starters are playing for other teams in bigger conferences.

It's worth noting that the transition from college to the NFL is not always smooth, and factors like team dynamics and coaching can play a significant role. Mr. Bachmeier, who at one time was lauded as the best Boise State quarterback ever, is now attempting to start for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, showcasing the challenges and opportunities that come with such a transition.

The talented Taylen Green, who was touted as one of college football's top weapons, is now making a positive impression with his new team in the SEC, the Arkansas Razorbacks. His outstanding performance is not going unnoticed in the media-focused SEC, further solidifying his status as a rising star.

His performance was so dominant that another quarterback entered the Transfer Portal rather than compete against him. CBS Sports shares the details: During the spring game, Green completed 17 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns in one half of play. He added 15 yards on the ground.

Mr. Green will be coached by legendary college and NFL coach offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The coach was NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's college coach at Louisville. Could the former Bronco win the Heisman playing for Arkansas?

Mr. Bachmeier described his turbulent time at Boise State to the Winston Salem Journal: “At Boise (State), I had a new offensive coordinator like every year, and I was at Louisiana Tech for a year,” Bachmeier said about the five different offenses he’s had to learn since he’s been in college."

Could you image a national title game featuring Wake Forest (Bachmeier) taking on Arkansas (Green)?

Let's hope that new Bronco Head Coach Spencer Danielson restores the star power and stability of the Boise State program.

