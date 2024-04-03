Boise’s Talented Taylen Green Impressing SEC Coaches

Former Boise State Quarterback Taylen Green is turning heads in Arkansas. Mr. Green, who left the team at the end of the season, is now the starting quarterback at the University of Arkansas. As a redshirt freshman, he led the Broncos to a Mountain West title and was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

The talented Boise quarterback's second season was disappointing, marred by a quarterback controversy, poor player management, and a lack of leadership from the coaching staff. One wonders what would've happened if Coach Dirk Koetter had stayed in Boise instead of retiring again. Taylen Green excelled under Coach Koetter's direction. Ironically, the coach has returned to Boise to coach the offense.

Dirk Koetter YOUTUBE/ktvb loading...

Mr. Green left the team, leaving Boise State with no starting quarterback during their bowl appearance. We had Mr. Green as a Heisman favorite, but his potential and gifts were not appreciated in Boise.

Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Bobby Petrino, renowned for coaching Baltimore Ravens quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, has showered praise on Taylen Green. Petrino revealed that Green is now practicing with the Hogs' first-team offense, a testament to his skill and potential.

Taylen Green CBS Sports Network loading...

Coach Petrino shared his thoughts on meeting Mr. Green for the first time: "When I talked to him, I could see him picturing the plays and things in his mind. I've always felt that's the one thing a quarterback has to do."

The coach praised Mr. Green's motivation and commitment to being in the football building more than anyone else.

The Quarterback YouTube / KTVB loading...

Arkansas is rebuilding after a tough season last year. Mr. Green, guided by Coach Petrino, could be one of college football's most dynamic tandems in 2024.

You can hear the coach's entire press conference below.

