Tonight, April 29th, 2024, marks the kickoff of Idaho Gives with the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) in Caldwell! There's a heartwarming event, "Pints for Pups," hosted by WVHS at White Dog Brewing Company in Caldwell from 4-8pm.

The premise is simple yet impactful: for every pint purchased, White Dog Brewing Company will generously donate $1 to WVHS. Bring your dogs to the event! They are welcomed onto the patio, weather permitting, ensuring a truly inclusive and enjoyable evening for the pups and anyone who attends. And don't miss the other events this week! (Details below)

More Events with Idaho Gives and the West Valley Humane Society

Beyond the enjoyment of a refreshing beverage tonight and the company of our furry friends, this event holds significant importance. It serves as the launchpad for WVHS's participation in Idaho Gives, a statewide initiative aimed at supporting local organizations.

WVHS has set an ambitious goal to surpass their fundraising target of $25,000. Every dollar raised during this event and throughout Idaho Gives will directly contribute to WVHS's essential programs dedicated to saving the lives of animals in their care, and helping them find their forever families.

This event is just the beginning of a series of fun and meaningful events planned by WVHS for Idaho Gives. From April 29th to May 2nd, 2024, the community is invited to join in various activities aimed at celebrating, garnering support, and generating funds. With a packed schedule, there's something for everyone to enjoy while making a positive impact.

Supporters who are unable to attend these events can contribute by visiting WVHS's Idaho Gives page here.

Find more event information here. To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

