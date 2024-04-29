Caldwell Police Arrest Suspect in Intense Public Disturbance Case

Disclaimer: The following article contains details of a disturbing incident that some readers may find uncomfortable. Reader discretion is advised.

In a fast and well-executed response to a distress call, Caldwell Police Officers intervened in a disturbing incident near the intersection of Laster Lane and Cleveland Boulevard on April 28th, 2024. The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Marcus Jackson, allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old female victim.

According to statements from the Caldwell Police Department, officers promptly responded to the scene following disturbance reports. "According to the 19-year-old female victim, Jackson sexually assaulted her and attempted to strangle her."

After he was arrested, Jackson was transported to the Canyon County Jail and has been charged with rape, aggravated battery, and a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities emphasize that this remains an active investigation, with the possibility of further charges pending.

Caldwell Chief of Police, Rex Ingram, expressed unequivocal condemnation of Jackson's alleged actions, stating, "Mr. Jackson has no place in our community. His actions underscore the definition of pure evil and we will not allow him to continue preying on innocent people any longer. My heart hurts for the survivor of this horrific attack and I commend her for being brave."

The Caldwell Police Department urges anyone with additional information regarding this case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. The fast response and decisive action by law enforcement highlights their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents in the Treasure Valley.

If you or someone you know is in trouble or suspects wrongdoing, don't hesitate to call the police.

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2024 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2024 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart