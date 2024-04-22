Joe Montana, a name that resonates with football enthusiasts, is often hailed as the greatest quarterback in professional football history. This title, however, is a subject of debate, particularly with the rise of Tom Brady. Yet, for those on the West Coast who have crossed the age of forty-five, Joe Montana remains their undisputed number one quarterback.

A former Notre Dame player, Joe Montana left an indelible mark on the NFL during his fifteen-year career. While many fans recall his glory days with the San Francisco Forty-Niners, it's worth noting that he concluded his career with the Kansas Chiefs, a team that was far from the dominant NFL franchise it is today.

Joe Montana Through The Years Joe Montana Wins Big! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Was Joe Montana in Boise this weekend? The question lingers, adding a touch of intrigue to our sports news. Boise, a city that has drawn former NFL stars like John Elway, was the stage for this mystery. Elway, who was working for the Broncos while scouting Josh Allen, was a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the NFL Draft. Could Montana's visit hold a similar surprise?

Back to Mr. Montana. Was he in Boise this weekend?? Boise State Football played its spring game, but we have no reports of him attending it.

Sun Valley is always a draw for international movie stars, the world's wealthiest people, and folks who want to enjoy Idaho's beauty. We can confirm that he wasn't at Sun Valley. Mr. Montana wasn't spotted at the state capitol building, Shoshone Falls, or any known Idaho location.

Was Mr. Montana in Boise? If not, why were so many folks from Boise talking about seeing Joe Montana?

He was on a flight from San Francisco to Las Vegas, spotted in the first-class section by several folks from Boise on their way to Sin City. While he wasn't in Boise, we'd sure like to invite him to visit our great state if he has yet to arrive.

Downtown Boise Invaded by NFL Star Over The Weekend Did you happen to see the NFL star that was partying in downtown Boise over the weekend? He's an Idahoan--and fans were stoked to see him! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM