Challenging Questions Remain for Boise’s Spencer Danielson

It won't be long before Boise State football is back in action, and the entire nation will be on the edge of their seats, wondering if the team can be the first non-power four school to qualify for the expanded twelve-team college football playoff. With most college football experts predicting a return to national glory, the anticipation is intense. ￼

Famous Boise State Coaches

However, the Broncos once again have a first-year coach with no head coaching experience.

Will Coach Spencer Danielson succeed where Andy Avalos failed? Coach Avalos was a former BSU Player who had the backing of the team and the community until he lost it. The former coach, now TCU's defensive coordinator, couldn't competently hire an offensive coordinator. The team saw quarterbacks Hank Bachmeier and Taylen Green leave Boise State for other opportunities.

The Coach

Coach Avalos appeared only to want to coach defense. He somehow lost the team and was dismissed after several embarrassing losses. Boise State's coach has to be an ambassador to the community. The team does not have as many financial resources as other schools in the country.

Coach Danielson has been popular with the media and several influential donors who pay the bills. However, he is a first-year coach, and no matter how great a guy you are, in the high-stakes world of Boise State football, you win, or you leave.

Dirk Koetter

The coach has scored several high-ranking recruits, replacing those who left in the transfer portal. He must hope that former BSU and NFL Coach Dirk Koetter can find a quarterback and create an offense worthy of Boise State's proud legacy.



The players were elated when Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey hired Coach Danielson. The hard-charging athletic director needs a winner on the field and an off-field ambassador who wins the hearts and wallets of the faithful. However, this year's schedule is especially challenging.

The last time the country saw Boise State was during a loss to UCLA in something called the Starco Brands LA Bowl, or was it the Gronk Bowl? Who knows? The team has to answer the bell; we'll all be watching to see if they will.

