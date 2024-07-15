Boise’s Kellen Moore Prepares For Super Bowl Run

It's not easy to be a coach or a player in the NFL. For every fan favorite who becomes an iconic member of a franchise, there are others who must travel from town to town, team to team, hoping to find the right spot.

Boise's Kellen Moore has come a long way from his days playing on the Blue. There is no doubt Coach Moore's collegiate record, which is unmatched in accomplishments, has left a lasting impression. Ask the former coaches of Oregon, Georgia, TCU, Virginia Tech, and others how much he impacted the games as a player, and they will all attest to his influence.

Coach Moore moved on from college to play for the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys as a backup quarterback. Once his playing days were over, the young coach moved into the coaching ranks, eventually becoming the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator of America's Team.

Unfortunately, he lost a power struggle to Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy which moved him to Los Angeles. Although filled with a lot of promise, his tenure with the Chargers was short lived due to a coaching implosion and numerous player injuries.

Once again, the optimistic Coach Moore finds himself working for a new team in a new city. The good news is his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles, are a season removed from being the second-best team in the NFL. The coach inherits a talented quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and a loaded offensive.

Unlike his situation in Dallas, his boss likes him. Eagles Head Football Coach Nick Sirianni told NBC Sports it wasn't easy to turn over the keys to his offense to the former Boise State great.

"And in this case, what was best for the team is that, you know, I brought Kellen in, and I let him run with the offense. We share some thoughts and he goes with it. And so that's what I felt was best for the team. . . . I won't lie to you that the idea was hard, but I knew with my gut that was best for the team. And I see a lot of positives from it. I'm able to see things from a 30,000-foot view.

Coach Sirianni lost both his coordinators after the team's Super Bowl loss. Last year was a difficult season for the team, and it was rumored that the coach would get the boot. He survived expecting Coach Moore to bring out the best in Jalen Hurts.

Coach Moore will find it easier to adjust to coaching since he's coached in the highly competitive NFC East for years.

It will be interesting to see if he can beat his old team, the Cowboys, twice a year.

Coach Moore told Sports Illustrated that his number one goal is to help Quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"Clean operation," the former NFL quarterback said. "As far as for me, just keep a clean operation for the quarterback. Hopefully we've prepared the right way. We understand that adjustments have to be made during games. There's always those elements. You've got to be a clean, steady, operation for the quarterback. He deals with a lot during games. Understand that aspect of it.

Good luck to Coach Moore, and we'll continue to update you on his progress throughout the year.

