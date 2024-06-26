Inside Look At Boise State Football’s Year-Round Training Regimen

It's another day without college football, and once again, Boise State Football is in the news. Players are participating in off-season conditioning in the triple-digit heat of Idaho's summers. Remember when players and coaches rested, and football at any level had an off season? Those days have gone the way of having a landline at home.

Boise State Football is basking in the glow of positive attention, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the top football programs in the country. A significant feather in their cap is EA Sports' declaration of the toughest stadiums in college football, with Boise State's Blue Field, Albertsons Stadium, securing a spot on the prestigious list at number twenty-four.

The Broncos were the only team outside the power four to make the big list, along with college football powers Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and others.

YouTube/The Network Advisory YouTube/The Network Advisory loading...

Boise State is looking for a new starting quarterback after Talented Taylen Green transferred to Arkansas, where he is predicted to be the starter. USA Today's Trojanwire profiles former Trojan Malachi Nelson's attempt to start at Boise State. Mr. Nelson is ESPN's number one high school recruit before selecting USC.

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

Popular Maddux Madsen is recovering from a season injury and will challenge for the top spot. Both prospects are young and looking to earn the starting job. Mr. Madsen saved the season during a turbulent time when the team was struggling to find its offensive identity. Fans loved his fearless approach to game day challenges.

ESPN's college football guru Bill Connelly has picked the Broncos to win the Mountain West. Many, but not all, publications have them representing the Group of Five in the college football playoff.

Boise State Football Coach Spencer Danielson appeared on the College Gameday Podcast with host Reese Davis. You can watch their interview here.

10 Must See Away Games For Boise State Football Ten Stadiums That Deserve Boise State Football Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Boise State Football's Biggest Rivals A look at some of Boise State Football's biggest rivals over the years. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER