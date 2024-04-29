New Nonstop Flights Connect Boise to California Starting in May

Boise Airport (BOI) and Avelo Airlines have announced that nonstop flights to California's Bay Area/Sonoma County (STS) are set to take off on May 2nd, 2024.

The joint announcement, shared on Facebook by both the airport and the airline, outlines the introduction of 4 new routes connecting Sonoma County to Boise, Idaho, as well as to Portland/Salem, Oregon, Kalispell, Montana, and Pasco Tri-Cities, Washington.

According to Boise Airport's Facebook post, "We're thrilled that Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop flights to Bay Area/Sonoma County (STS) this May, providing access to renowned wineries and stunning redwood forests!"

Avelo Airlines echoed this excitement in their own Facebook post, expressing enthusiasm for expanding services along the West Coast in particular. The newly launched routes include connections from Kalispell, MT (FCA) and Pasco Tri-Cities, WA (PSC) to Bay Area/Sonoma, CA (STS), as well as from Boise, ID (BOI) and Portland/Salem, OR (SLE) to the same destination.

Travelers can take advantage of booking affordable one-way fares starting at just $62, with flights scheduled to commence in May, including the inaugural Boise route on May 2nd.

This development offers increased convenience and accessibility for Boise-area residents looking to explore the Bay Area and Sonoma County, California. Additionally, this makes it easier and more affordable for Californians in Idaho to visit California. The addition of these nonstop routes is expected to enhance tourism and create stronger connections between the Treasure Valley and other popular West Coast destinations.

