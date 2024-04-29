Boise Area Traffic Alert: Deputy Tobin Bolter’s Procession

The Ada County Sheriff's Office released details regarding the procession route for the memorial service of Deputy Tobin Bolter, scheduled for Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. The procession is set to begin at approximately 12:30pm in the area of Highway 55/State St. in Eagle.

This is an official traffic alert issued by the Ada County Sheriff's Office for Treasure Valley commuters. Authorities are urging citizens to prepare for significant traffic congestion and delays along the route, which is expected to last approximately 2 hours, according to their release.

The procession will follow the following path:

- Starting near Highway 55 and State St. in Eagle

- Traveling west on State St. to Star Rd.

- Turning south on Star Rd.

- Continuing south on Star Rd. to Chinden/Hwy 20-26

- Heading west on Chinden/20-26 to Can Ada Rd.

- Proceeding south on Can-Ada Rd. to Franklin Rd.

- Turning east on Franklin Rd.

- Traveling east on Franklin Rd. to the entrance of the Ford Idaho Center.

Citizens along the route are advised to heed directions and stand in safe places along the roadway. It's crucial to note that the stretch of Star Rd between W Joplin and Chinden lacks safe places to stand, and individuals are urged to avoid standing along this road.

Deputy Tobin Bolter

Deputy Tobin Bolter

The Sheriff's Office is actively working on compiling additional details regarding parking and entrance information for those wishing to attend the services at the Ford Idaho Center outdoor amphitheater on Tuesday. More details can be found here.

