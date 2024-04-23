Boise Police Seek Public’s Help in Deputy Shooting Investigation
Did you know the suspect? The Boise Police Department, in collaboration with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the shooting of ACSO Deputy Tobin Bolter, according to a release from the Boise Police Department.
The release states, "Detectives are asking anyone who saw the suspect or interacted with him on Friday or Saturday, April 19th or April 20th to call the police. Detectives are working to learn more about the suspect and what other interactions he had before the shooting on April 20th."
Suspect Description
The suspect, Dennis Mulqueen, 65, was identified in a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office today. He is described as being 5’7”, 135 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.
Mulqueen was driving a 1999 gray GMC Yukon at the time of the incident (pictured below), and authorities are seeking details from anyone who may have spotted Mulqueen in public places, such as stores or businesses, or observed him driving around.
Additionally, individuals who had personal contact with Mulqueen or possess any pertinent information are urged to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 and request to speak with a Boise Police Detective.
The investigation into Deputy Bolter’s shooting remains a top priority for law enforcement, as they work tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident. The Boise Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to seeking justice for Deputy Tobin Bolter and his family.
Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Tobin Bolter
There is a candlelight vigil happening tonight, Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024, to honor the memory of Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. The candlelight vigil will be at 9:00pm near the flagpole at Hunter’s Creek Park in Star, Idaho. Battery-operated candles and blue lights are welcome.
