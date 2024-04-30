Ada County: Idaho Honors Fallen Hero (Photos)

While most people slept Tuesday morning, the Star City employees were hard at work. As drowsy drivers strived to wake up during their morning commute, American flags were placed on streetlights in preparation for an hour-long event.

Star was not getting ready for July Fourth but honoring slain Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter, who was killed in the line of duty. As folks were working or coming back from a lunch break, a historic event was happening as hundreds of law enforcement vehicles escorted the twenty-seven-year-old's body to the Ford Idaho Center.

Hours later, Highway forty-four, usually a road that handles over one hundred thousand vehicles, was reduced to a trickle and then silence. Officers from all over the state and Mountain West began to emerge from Eagle.

The procession stopped traffic and took a left turn onto Star Road. The officers were met with a giant American Flag hung by the Star Fire Department, honoring Deputy Bolter's sacrifice.

Idahoans, from senior citizens to toddlers, stood and sat waving American and police flags in support of law enforcement. Officers from Orofino to Bozeman stoically maintained their discipline through the emotional drive. Every officer knows the dangers of wearing the badge.

