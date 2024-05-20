Nampa Welcomes Miller’s Mission Benefitting Boise Rescue Mission
Nampa, Idaho: Today, we kick off another powerful edition of Miller's Mission, making a significant difference for the Boise Rescue Mission. For more than a decade, we've set up camp at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin, all with the aim of bolstering the Boise Rescue Mission's summer programs, which are crucial for our community.
The Boise Rescue Mission is a testament to our community's strength and compassion. It doesn't rely on government funds, but on the generosity of local donations, like yours. Just recently, the Mission raised over nine million dollars to fund Next Step Curtis Road, a facility that will house fifty-eight rooms for individuals transitioning from shelters to permanent homes. This incredible achievement was made possible by our community's unwavering support.
In the Fall, we collect turkeys to feed the guests at the Thanksgiving and Christmas banquets. This week we're collecting necessities that if you don't have a job or a home are luxuries like deodorant, sunscreen, water, kids' snacks, socks, batteries, bug spray and many other items. You can find out the how you can make a difference here.
Please consider stopping by and dropping off your pennies, dollars, or any change. Your donations help feed Treasure Valley families. Today, Cowboy Calvin donated one hundred dollars which feeds fifty people. Why not join us this week?
