Memorial Service for Deputy Tobin Bolter to be Held at Ford Idaho Center

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding the upcoming memorial service for Deputy Tobin Bolter, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

The service is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, at 3pm at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.

According to the release, the indoor service is reserved and designated for Deputy Bolter’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers. It will not be open to the media or the general public. However, the community will have the opportunity to observe the service from the outdoor amphitheater at the Ford Idaho Center. Additionally, the service will be livestreamed via the Ada County Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel, both online and in the amphitheater.

In a heartfelt gesture, the community is encouraged to line the procession route to show support for Deputy Bolter and his grieving family. Further details regarding the procession will be provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in the coming days.

The ACSO Facebook post also included a deeply meaningful and moving message from Benjie Wells, the father of Abbey, Tobin’s wife, expressing profound sentiments of loss and gratitude.

Deputy Tobin Bolter's sacrifice has deeply impacted the Boise and the Treasure Valley and community. The candlelight vigil that was held for Bolter and his family brought out thousands in the Treasure Valley, and his memorial service is expected to draw widespread attention and support as the community comes together to honor his memory and show solidarity with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Vishal Sahni Photo by Vishal Sahni and the Ada County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

