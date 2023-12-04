Boise State's quarterback, talented Taylen Green, is leaving the university. Mr. Green was touted as a Heisman Trophy contender but wasn't used too effectively this year. He was removed as the starter and replaced by Maddux Madsen. Mr. Green returned to the starting lineup after Mr. Madsen was injured.

BRONCOS NAME NEW HEAD COACH

Mr. Green led the team effectively, guiding the team to season-ending victories and the Mountain West Championship.

Mr. Green led the team effectively, guiding the team to season-ending victories and the Mountain West Championship. Boise State will now face UCLA without a starting quarterback. The group held a news conference announcing Spencer Danielson as the new coach. Coach Danielson replaced Andy Avalos, fired after the New Mexico win.

Taylen Green CBS Sports Network loading...

Speculation will increase over whether Ashton Jeanty will now leave the team. Mr. Jeanty has been rumored to be courted by several Power Five programs. The running back was the Mountain West Player of the Year.

Bronco Nation had hoped that hiring Coach Danielson would help in the retention of Mr. Green and perhaps Mr. Jeanty. Sports experts have predicted that Boise State will continue to lose players due the Transfer Portal and Name, Image, and Likeness. If players do not feel appreciated or believe they are under paid, they can simply leave. We wish the talented Taylen Green Good Luck.

Check Out 5 Current College Football Teams That Have Surpassed Boise State Football These 5 formerly unknown college football teams are now on the rise! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

A Look At Boise State Standout's First NFL Touchdown! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM