Boise State Spring Game Preview: All You Need To Know

March Madness is over, and the NBA Playoffs are getting starting this week. Football fans in our state will have their first look at this year's Bronco Football team as the spring game arrives Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The parking lot opens at eleven, gates open at twelve-thirty, and the Bronco Walk will be at the same time. Scrimmages state at one thirty, and admission is free.

The offense, wearing blue helmets and jerseys, will compete against the defense, wearing orange helmets and jerseys. The spring game is a fun way for Bronco fans, young and old, to check out the team for free. Season tickets will be available for sale.

Boise State fans will get their first look at former USC Trojan transfer Malachi Nelson. Mr. Nelson was the nation's top recruit before riding the bench at USC. He hopes to fulfill his and Boise State's potential this season.

Former starting quarterback Maddux Madsen continues his recovery. Published reports say the feisty quarterback isn't ready to play in the spring game, but the team hopes he'll be ready to compete during fall camp.

The team's marketing continues to evolve. The Broncos or some Broncos will hit the road next month. In a move mirroring some NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans, the team will tour Idaho, hoping to increase fan interest. The team has yet to have a season of home game sellouts.

Head Coach Spencer Danielson will be at every tour stop answering fans' questions. Click the link here to determine if the team will visit your neighborhood.

