Although it can't make this past year's challenging schedule, it appears there's something for everyone. The order is not chronological order as we await the final dates and times.

Home – Portland State (Sept. 21) An FSC opponent that should allow the team to work on the kinks.

Home – Oregon State It's always nice when a Pac-2 school visits Boise. We have no idea what type of team the Beavers will bring to take on the Broncos.

Home – Nevada Jeff Choate returns to Boise to take on the team and the job he didn't get, not once, but twice. The intense Choate will not disappoint as he hopes to revive a Nevada program that needs all the help it can get.

Home – San Diego State New Coach Sean Lewis brings his up-tempo style to the Treasure Valley.

Home – Utah State Another Mountain West Challenger.

Home – Washington State. Look for the Cougars to bring a big crowd.

Away – Georgia Southern (Aug. 31) A road trip to start the season.

Away – Oregon (Sept. 7) The Ducks are always a challenge.

Away – Hawaii The best road trip in college football.

Away – San José State A team that continues to improve.

Away – UNLV They'll be looking for revenge next year.

Away – Wyoming A new coach and a new look.

