Can Boise State Football Ever Match Its Historic Legacy?

Although Boise State Football has a limited history of legacy college football programs like Alabama, Michigan, and Notre Dame, the program has a distinctive place in the sport's history. A majority of college football programs have never achieved the greatness the program attained during the Chris Petersen/Kellen Moore Era.

Boise State's importance in the college football universe cannot be understated. The program rose from a junior college to challenge the highest pinnacles of power within college football. Other programs, like Utah, Hawaii, Northern Illinois, TCU, and others, briefly appeared but quickly disappeared like a one-hit wonder boy band.

The Broncos' success during the era of excellence is so dominant that the program continues to compete with its brief but important legacy of success.

In the age of instant digital access, it's a marvel to consider how a team from the remote state of Idaho, playing on a blue field and with limited resources, could make such a significant impact on one of America's favorite sports.

Let's breakdown how historical the team's run was back in the day.

The tweet didn't mention how close Boise State came to playing in the national title game or, at the very least, the Rose Bowl. Can you imagine the world we'd live in where a team playing on the blue turf competes in the prestigious Rose Bowl?

Time marches on, but can Boise State or any program compete with the Petersen/Moore Era? Stay tuned true believers!

