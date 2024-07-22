Boise’s Kellen Moore’s Job: Risk and Reward

Last week, we updated you on Kellen Moore's new job in Philadelphia. Is there a more likable coach or athlete than the Boise State great? Boise fans wonder why he isn't in the College Football Hall of Fame. His 50-3 record will never be challenged or replicated in college football. He's the winningest quarterback in college football history.

Kellen Moore's journey from a consistent Bronco to the dynamic NFL is a story that never fails to grab our attention. His four years as the starting quarterback in the Treasure Valley were a testament to his skill and dedication. Now, in the NFL, he faces a new set of challenges, making his career resembling a roller coaster.

YouTube/ The Herd With Colin Cowherd YouTube/ The Herd With Colin Cowherd loading...

Coach Moore has a talented staff in Philadelphia where he is the offensive coordinator for the Eagles. His short stint with the Chargers was derailed thanks to an unstable coaching situation and the injury of Justin Herbert. Fans across the country were disappointed the pair never had a chance to achieve greatness.

The quarterback YouTube/ GQ Sports loading...

The coach now has Jalen Hurts who last year spent the year battling injuries and the loss of his offensive coordinator who took him to the Super Bowl. Coach Moore will have plenty of weapons and all the eyes of the NFL looking to see if Philadelphia returns to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni replaced both coordinators. The popular coach is out of moves, the team either wins or he gets the boot. One person who is looming to takeover is the NFL's greatest football coach Bill Belichick.

The coach told the New York Times/The Athletic how he'll work with Kellen Moore. Here’s the arrangement in Sirianni’s words: “I brought Kellen in. I let him run with the offense. We share some thoughts. And he goes with it.”

Coach Moore will have an advantage returning to the NFC East. He was the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys before losing a power struggle. Unless the Washington Commanders have a great year with their rookie quarterback, Kellen Moore will have the best offense in division. The addition of former New York Giant Saquon Barkley will aid both Mr. Hurts and Coach Moore.

We wish the coach the best of luck and we'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

6 Philadelphia Characters in Kellen Moore's New World Kellen Moore will have to work with these talented folks. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM