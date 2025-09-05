Summer is over, and that means a return to high school, college, and professional football. Boise State Football has two major storylines impacting the NFL this weekend. Is it really possible to pick between Ashton Jeanty's or Kellen Moore's debut as bigger?

Mr. Jeanty's real professional game will be on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Las Vegas is fired up to see the talented former Bronco deliver on his high draft pick. The other story involved Boise's Kellen Moore's first game as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Moore has worked his entire life to become an NFL head coach. Remember, there are only 32 NFL coaches in the world. Some work their whole lives to reach the dream, and very few make it. Kellen Moore has many years left as he is only 37.

The former Boise State quarterback isn't new to the spotlight, working as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped win last year's Super Bowl.

Kellen Moore began his career as a long-shot quarterback from Prosser, Washington, eventually becoming the winningest quarterback in college football history. The move from coordinator to head coach is fraught with peril. Coach Moore's job is to rebuild the lowly Saints to postseason glory.

He told ESPN that his past experience has influenced every detail, from practice to game-day preparation.

"Everything had a purpose. The practices were really organized. They ... didn't waste a bunch of time," Moore said. "There's an objective and let's go. There's an element of 'Be creative, be innovative, be willing to try new things, but you've got to be simple enough to let your guys play."

The NFL and Bronco Nation will be watching to see if the practice and purpose will pay off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. We all expect Kellen Moore, just like Boise State Football, to shock the world. Let's go, Kellen!

