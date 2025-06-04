College Football’s Greatest Quarterback Played in Boise

It's sadly the time of year again when Boise State fans, young and old, wonder when college football's greatest quarterback will get his rightful due. As we reported here, former Boise State Coach Chris Petersen is eligible this year for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Coach Petersen deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. It's hard to believe the reclusive coach is now one of the hottest stars of sports television. However, Boise State was successful before Kellen Moore, the coach of the New Orleans Saints, took the Bronco program to heights that will never be matched again.

Yes, Kellen Moore is up once again for the College Football Hall of Fame. Critics will say other more talented and significant stars deserve to be in the Hall. However, no quarterback at the college level has won more than Coach Moore.

Prosser's Super Bowl Champion Kellen Moore Through the Years

The former quarterback guided the team to a 50-3 record. Those three losses were very close. Today's game, thanks to NIL and the Transfer Portal, will never have another quarterback who makes a run at that record.

His statistics are equally impressive, throwing for 14,667 yards, 5th in NCAA at the time, and throwing only 28 interceptions. There may be more famous college athletes, but without a doubt, there is no bigger winner than Kellen Moore.

You can see his entire career statistics here.

How can the College Football Hall of Fame keep out the game's winningest quarterback? We'll continue to cheer for Moore and Petersen and update you on this story as it develops.

