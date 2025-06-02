Although he left Boise State years ago, Boise State and the entire sport of college football fondly remembers Chris Petersen. Coach Pete left our area to briefly and successfully coach the Washington Huskies before retiring from the game.

The beloved coach has found a new life as one of the top college football analysts on television in the country. Folks love watching the former coach's breakdown tape during halftimes of the Fox College Football telecasts. Although Kevin Miller believes Coach Pete is so good he should replace Urban Myer on the Fox pregame show, The Big Noon Kickoff.

Chris Petersen'sPetersen's impact is still felt around Boise State. The local media often cover his visits. You can catch him sometimes promoting Kendall Ford during the football season.

Now, the College Football Hall of Fame has come calling for the former Boise State coach. How successful was Chris Petersen at Boise State?

Let's take a look at his accomplishments courtesy of Boise State Athletics.

Petersen boasts a 147-39 career record in 14 seasons as a head coach. Coaching for the Broncos from 2006-13, he is the winningest coach in Boise State history, donning a 92-12 (88.5%) mark at the helm of the program. He twice led the Blue and Orange to undefeated seasons (2006 & 2009) and won five conference titles during his tenure.

Petersen is the first coach to win the Paul ""Bear"" Bryant Coach of the Year Award twice in his career, claiming the honor in both 2006 and 2009.

He was also unanimously awarded the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2010 and was selected as the American Football Coaches Association Region 4 Coach of the Year in 2010. Petersen also collected back-to-back Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2008 and 2009.[

