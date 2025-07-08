It won't be long before football season arrives, meaning the days of doing nothing on weekends will soon come to an end. Sports bars will be filled with passionate fans of high school, college, and professional football. College football's media days kickoff this week with the Big 12 going first.

Idaho has no professional sports teams. Perhaps one day that will change due to the state's growing popularity. Idahoans do have a few NFL storylines to watch this season.

Before we get to the Las Vegas Raiders and Ashton Jeanty, let's look at everyone's favorite Bronco, Kellen Moore. For the first time, Coach Moore is a head coach in the NFL. The former Bronco quarterback has traveled the road from Detroit to Dallas, to Los Angeles, to Philadelphia, and his new home, New Orleans.

The Saints have been a disaster, and they're a complete rebuild. Coach Moore must find a quarterback to implement his system. The team needs a lot of help, which will allow the new coach to prosper. On the other hand, if the team doesn't improve, he will be out of a job.

Coach Moore guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl with an excellent, talented cast. However, the Saints are not even close to the Eagles in terms of talent.

It's early, but the reviews so far are positive, according to Louisiana Sports Net.

"Honestly, I would say it's 'offensive friendly,'" said rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers. "It helps everyone on the offense play fast. And that's what you ask for as a player and a coach, is to have an offense that is complex but also simple enough so that you can just play fast."

Moore Help from Idaho

The Idaho Statesman sent Shaun Goodwin to New Orleans to study Coach Moore and his new team. The reporter shared there's a lot of Idaho and Mountain West connections in the swamp. You can check out here just how many folks from the West are down in New Orleans.