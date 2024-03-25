Boise State’s Basketball Woes: Impact on Big 12 Conference

The Mountain West's basketball slogan should read: thank goodness for San Diego State. Without the overachieving Aztecs, the conference would not have a team representing the league in the Men's NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Fans and media pundits took their frustrations to social media following last week's sixty-eight team selection show. ￼

Boise State fans were especially angry that the team was regulated to play in the game. If you are judged by your results, the committee had it right, as Boise State Basketball lost again. In other words, it's March, and once again, Boise State hasn't won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Getty Image Getty Image loading...

The loss once again hurts the university's chances of leaving the Mountain West Conference for the Big 12. Boise State was the team left behind as the power conferences swallowed all the other 'BSC Busters'. It's a shame because Boise State Football beat the odds and the big boys for several years.

Credit: YouTube Credit: YouTube loading...

But even the mighty Chris Petersen/Kellen Moore Era couldn't lift the Broncos out of the WAC/Mountain West. Today, the football program is rebuilding to capture that era's magic. Bryan Harsin was so fed up with the program that he emailed the president and athletic director, lobbying to leave the Mountain West. They didn't listen to Coach Harsin, and he left.

Bryan Harsin Boise State Head Coach YouTube / KTVB loading...

Boise State fans would love to have the success of the Harsin Era. We'll see what happens with this year's football team. However, back to basketball, if Boise State is to become a successful brand once again, it must have a basketball team that gets to the Sweet Sixteen. The team has a record year of attendance, but now fans wonder if this is the best result they can hope for.

Other teams are getting better in both sports. Will Boise State step up or continue to fall behind?

