Biden Skips Idaho to Celebrate Micron in New York

President Joe Biden attended a major party celebrating Idaho but not in the Gem State. The president celebrated his Boise Boondoggle funding, a significant investment in Boise-based Micron in New York State.

This funding is expected to boost the local economy and create job opportunities. Idaho Governor Brad Little, Boise Major Lauren McLean, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and New York politicians were present.

Notice he doesn't mention the Idaho folks.

Strangely, the president was unable to visit Idaho, a state where the Chips and Science Act, a significant legislation of his first term, was celebrated. His absence in the Gem State, where this legislation has a direct impact, raises questions about his priorities. His primary focus seems to be on the East Coast voters, potentially at the expense of voters in our state. Remember the last time the president visited Idaho; he was met with thousands protesting his visit. You can see what happened here.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The president thanked his New York buddies before eventually acknowledging the folks from Idaho. The project will be an economic boon to both New York and Idaho. The Gem State is expected to receive over 20,000 jobs, while New York gets more than double at 50,000.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took credit for Micon's big billion-dollar haul despite that no one in the Idaho Congressional delegation voting against it. "From the moment Micron started looking for a home for its future R&D and manufacturing, I made it a priority to do everything we could to help them succeed here in Boise because I knew how much it would mean for our community."

We'll continue to monitor this story and update you as it develops.

