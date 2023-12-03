In the end, the Broncos had the right man from the beginning. Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey announced today that Spencer Danielson is the new Boise State Football coach. He replaced Andy Avalos, who was fired earlier in the year.

Jeramiah Dickey's Statement

"I am excited to announce Spencer Danielson as the next head coach of Boise State football," Dickey said. "I value process over results. As exciting as it was to win the last three games and reclaim the conference championship, from the standpoint of hiring a head coach, it was more exciting to me to hear Spencer's vision for the future and how he is going to approach the job full time.

I am grateful for the work of our search committee to ensure we made the best decision for our student-athletes and Bronco Nation. I am extremely confident Spencer is an elite leader, a man of great substance and a rising star in the coaching profession who will lead Boise State football to great heights."

Doctor Tromp's Statement

"I am so delighted to welcome Spencer Danielson as our next head football coach. From the first time I met him, I saw his powerful positive spirit and love for our student-athletes — something that all of Bronco Nation has now seen. This makes him an ideal leader and role model for our players, both on and off the field," said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president. "Bronco football is a point of pride for our entire community, and Coach Danielson has the character and passion to impact the young men on our team and lead our program forward to great heights."

Spencer Danielson's Statement

"I am so honored and excited to be able to stay at home here at Boise State and to keep guiding these incredible young men," Danielson said. "It is truly a blessing to be here in the Treasure Valley and to lead this program. This place has become home for me and my family. I am incredibly thankful to Dr. Tromp and Jeramiah Dickey for their faith in me to lead the Broncos. When you play together and you love each other you can accomplish amazing things, and we're just getting started."

Broncos Next Opponent

The Bronco will take on UCLA in the LA or Gronk Bowl in Los Angeles on December 15th. The game will be televised on ABC.

Coach Danielson's History

Spencer Danielson has been on the Boise State staff since 2017, beginning his career as a graduate assistant. His work was soon rewarded in 2018 when he was promoted to full-time staff. The young coach worked the career ladder to become the defensive coordinator.

Coach Danielson began coaching at his alma mater, Azusa Pacific, where he spent the 2013-16 seasons. Before coaching, he played on the defense, registering 190 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five interceptions.

