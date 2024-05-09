Breaking: Boise State’s Football Coach Blasts Rivals for Player Poaching Spree

Boise State Head Football Coach Spencer Danielson is not just mad, he's a catalyst for change. This week, he's venting his frustration during a media appearance. Coach Danielson, a young and dynamic leader, has transformed a bleak situation, the Avalos Administration, into a beacon of hope for America's favorite underdog program.

Coach Danielson is a trailblazer in the history of Boise State football coaches. Unlike his predecessors, he brings a unique perspective as a defensive coach with limited experience. As most fans know, the majority of football coaches have come from the offensive line of scrimmage, making Coach Danielson's approach all the more intriguing.

The young coach is a proud family man and devout Christian. He openly shares his faith with anyone he meets, winning the hearts of his players and Bronco Nation.

However, everything is not well in Boise State football. The coach expressed his frustration with the current landscape of college football involving Name, Image, and Likeness and the Transfer Portal. College football experts have replaced money and playing time with whether or not a team will win its conference.

The coach said he's tired of rival coaches trying to steal his players by offering them more money. He called their actions illegal and praised his current players for their commitment to the Blue. Coach Danielson told the press corp he wants players who want to grow and develop to the next level.

We applaud the coach's statements. However, money, not playing time, rules all college football and Boise State. Star running back Ashton Gentry would've left the program if the NIL collective had not yet had enough money to keep him. Players are now running the show, not coaches.

If the coach keeps his word and succeeds, he'll be an outlier in the lucrative world of college football. Will Boise State indeed decline a five-star athlete who wants to be paid? Will Coach Danielson identify the coaches and teams contacting his players? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

