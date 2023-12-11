Sadly, it didn't take long for a Power Five team to appreciate the talent of now-former Boise State Quarterback Taylen Green. After entering the Transfer Portal, he committed to play for The University of Arkansas. Mr. Green will not be coached by Bobby Petrino, who was instrumental in Lamar Jackson's collegiate development.

Mr. Green is the second starting quarterback who has left Boise State. Last year, four-star and four-year starter Hank Bachmeier left the team. He will play at Wake Forest this year. The loss of both quarterbacks will surely hurt Boise State's ability to attract a star quarterback.

Boise State's Quarterback Reputation?

The Quarterback YouTube / KTVB loading...

The loss of Mr. Green stings as he was touted as a possible Heisman contender. (As a Heisman voter, I recognized Mr. Green's special skills and talents.) What we learned this year is that talent without proper coaching and support can't succeed at Boise State. Mr. Green went from the Mountain West Rookie of the Year to being benched by the now departed coaching staff.

BOISE MAYOR JOINS UN BEEF BANNING CONFERENCE

Would Mr. Green have stayed if Boise State didn't remove him as the starter? We'll never know. However, the backfield of Green and Ashton Jeanty was an unstoppable force when guided by interim Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Mr. Jeanty has chosen to stay at Boise State after boosters reportedly paid $300,000 for his services. We can't confirm if advocates tried to keep Mr. Green in town by paying him more money to stay at Boise State. The Arkansas media is going wild over the Hawgs, adding Mr. Green to their roster. Hopefully, Boise State's new coaching staff will learn the lessons of mishandling Mr. Green and Mr. Bachmeier.

A FIRST LOOK AT UCLA VS BOISE STATE

Avalos Moves On

YouTube / KTVB YouTube / KTVB loading...

Former Boise State Coach Andy Avalos has accepted a job at TCU. Mr. Avalos will be the Horned Frogs Defensive Coordinator.

Passionate and Loud Reactions to Andy Avalos' Firing It did not take long for Boise State fans and critics alike to chime in on the dismissal of head football coach Andy Avalos Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Check Out Boise State Football Players Serve Thanksgiving Meals Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller