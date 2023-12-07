After winning the Mountain West Championship, Boise State Football is back in the news. The team is preparing to take on UCLA without a starting quarterback, and they may likely lose more players to NIL or the Transfer Portal.

If you think Boise State has problems, check out UCLA's. The Bruins have lost their offensive and defensive coordinators to other teams due to more enormous salaries. UCLA will be playing at home in the LA Bowl or Gronk Bowl. How motivated will they be? This game will be the last one for UCLA as a member of the Pac-12. The Bruins, USC, Oregon, and Washington will move to the Big 10 next year.

There is some good news for UCLA fans. Nine Bruins were awarded All-Pac-12 post-honors. Talented Defensive End Laiatu Latu has been named the 2023 Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year Award winner.

UCLA finished the season at 7-5 and will try to halt a two-game streak to the Mountain West. Both teams are excited to play in The Starco Brands LA Bowl hosted by Gronk. SoFi is the home of the Rams and Chargers. The game will be in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Chip Kelly will continue coaching UCLA. The coach had been rumored to be getting the boot, but a shocking victory over crosstown rival USC secured another year. Chip Kelly is no stranger to Boise State losing to the Broncos during his first game as the head coach at Oregon.

Coach Kelly went on to lead the Ducks to the national title game, losing to Auburn. He left Oregon for NFL Teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. He spent a year at ESPN after his time in the NFL before returning to the college game at UCLA.

