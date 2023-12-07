It won't be long before Boise State travels to Los Angeles for their bowl game against UCLA. The Broncos will take on the Bruins, who will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10. Traveling to California will take a lot of effort and a lot of money. Fortunately for the players and staff, their expenses are covered.

However, some students who perform every week on the field need your help to pay for their trip to perform on the biggest stage. Boise State's marching band, Blue Thunder, is asking for donations to help them pay for the long trip to Los Angeles. The band will need money for transportation, housing, and meals.

The opportunity to play in Los Angeles is an experience that will last a lifetime. One hundred eighty students are members of the band that begins their training during the hot days of Summer.

Any donation helps the band reach its goal. Here is how specific amounts can help with the costs of the trip.

$50 - one student's round-trip transportation to the LA Bowl

$100 - a game day uniform for one band member

$500 - three hotel rooms for groups of band members (on average, 65 rooms are needed for two nights)

$1,000 - game day tickets for 20 band members to attend the game they will perform in

$12,500 - one round-trip bus to travel to LA with the football team (five buses with two drivers each are needed for the full band)

You can find out more information and donate by clicking the link here. Let's not leave the band behind. Thank you in advance for your help.

Check Out Boise State Football Players Serve Thanksgiving Meals Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

10 Must See Away Games For Boise State Football Ten Stadiums That Deserve Boise State Football Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER